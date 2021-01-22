TaaS Hits Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

