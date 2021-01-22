Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sysco by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sysco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

