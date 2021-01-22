Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Down 12%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.16. 3,656,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 963,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
