Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Down 12%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.16. 3,656,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 963,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

