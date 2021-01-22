Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

