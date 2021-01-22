Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.91. 74,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 57,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.