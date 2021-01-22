Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.95. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 267,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

