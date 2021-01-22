Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 20,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 52,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Syncora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the provision of financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

