Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading Up 25.6%

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 25.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.50. 4,230,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 702,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

The company has a market cap of $216.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

