Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

