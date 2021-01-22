Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYIEY. Societe Generale lowered Symrise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

