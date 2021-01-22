Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.47 ($128.78).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €101.30 ($119.18) on Monday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.