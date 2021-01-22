Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 0.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.85 and last traded at $94.85. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

