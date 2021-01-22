Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.25

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.25 and traded as low as $74.29. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 551 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

