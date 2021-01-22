Swarm Hits One Day Volume of $2,970.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Swarm has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,970.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

