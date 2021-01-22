SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALXN. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

