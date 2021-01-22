SVB Leerink Comments on Natera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Natera in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

NTRA stock opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 318,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 42.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 19.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,804 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Natera by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after acquiring an additional 97,628 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

