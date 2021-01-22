SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $550.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $30.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.22. 12,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,190. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $477.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

