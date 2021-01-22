Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 811,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,660. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.