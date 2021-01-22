Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 185,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,883. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$13.36.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.