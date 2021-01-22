Sunnova Energy International Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.62). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 over the last 90 days.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

