Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 732% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

