Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

