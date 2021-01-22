Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$35.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

SU stock opened at C$22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$34.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$43.64.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

