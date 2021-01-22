Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$35.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.
SU stock opened at C$22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$34.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$43.64.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
