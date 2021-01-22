Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,713.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

