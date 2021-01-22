Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

SMMT stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $60,885.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

