Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

