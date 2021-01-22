STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STOR. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 143.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

