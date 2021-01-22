STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 440.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 1,257,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

