StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $1,088,166.40 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00.

StoneX Group stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

SNEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

