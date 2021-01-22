Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

