Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Epizyme Call Options (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,089 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 908% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $11.39 on Friday. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPZM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.