Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 919% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $6,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 489.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

