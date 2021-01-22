Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Silvergate Capital Call Options (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

