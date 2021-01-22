Stock Buyback Plan Declared by Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Board

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

