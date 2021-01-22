Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$15.50

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.80 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$16.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.72. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.