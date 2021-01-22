Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.60

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 12740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

