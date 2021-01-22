stETH (Lido) (STETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,668.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $1,134.21 or 0.03614616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $30.99 million and $12,668.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00124912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00284761 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00068091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

