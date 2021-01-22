Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

