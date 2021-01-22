Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.