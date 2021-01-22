Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 330 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

IJK stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

