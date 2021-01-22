Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 263 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

