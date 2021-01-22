Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NYSE:STL opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

