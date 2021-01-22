Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

SCM opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $222.34 million, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

