Stefan B. Schulz Sells 3,812 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,842.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRO stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after acquiring an additional 426,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in PROS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in PROS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,450 shares during the last quarter.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.