State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,225 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 927,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

