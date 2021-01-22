State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 631 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

