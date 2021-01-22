State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $764,000 Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 182,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 211.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

RWT opened at $9.36 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

