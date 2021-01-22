State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Wabash National worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wabash National by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

