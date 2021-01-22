State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SLM were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.51 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

