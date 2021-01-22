Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $181.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.67 million to $184.17 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $248.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.89 million to $707.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $777.00 million, with estimates ranging from $697.03 million to $856.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,506. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

